Boys swimming state championships begin Friday; cheerleading Saturday

The 2020 NYSPHSAA boys swimming and diving championships begin Friday morning at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow on Long Island.

The 2019 championships saw zero swimmers from Section VI finish in the top three of any event. Swimmers from East Aurora combined for 104 points which placed seventh among team scores.

A combined 27 swimmers and divers qualified for this year.

Schools from Section VI that are represented are Orchard Park (Andrew Descovich, Luke Sapio, Josh Stegner, Patrick McCrone, Brian Murphy, Jaxon Bruzgul, Liam Sippel, Riker Smith), East Aurora (Thomas Zagrobelny, Chad Egloff, Parker Brod, Ezra Webster), Jamestown (Kyle Dean, Jacob Anderson, Brennon Roehmholdt, Joseph Roehmholdt), Hamburg (Ben Kisker, Zach Eisenmann, Jordan Wittmeyer, Alex Smith), Lancaster (Ian Hewitt, Aaron Gasiewicz), Lockport (Mark Crocker, Jack Minnick), Frontier (Robert Burkett), Panama (Richard Helt) and Springville (Wyatt Fuller).

Fuller and Minnick are the lone divers. All others listed will be in swimming events. Some swimmers are in multiple events.

The meet opens on Friday at 10:30 a.m. with preliminaries. Diving will begin at 2 p.m. and will be finished the same day.

Saturday, all swimming championships and consolation heats will take place. The meet will start at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to end at 2:45 p.m.

---

Lewiston-Porter, which last year became the first Section VI team to win a state cheerleading title, is aiming for a successful defense at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Saturday at RIT.

Lew-Port is among 10 Western New York schools competing – the sectional champions in five divisions and the runners-up in each. Sectional champions are Frontier (Division 1 large), Clarence (D1 small), Starpoint (D2 large), Maryvale (D2 small), and Lake Shore (co-ed). Second-place teams advancing are Lancaster (D1 large), Orchard Park (D1 small), Iroquois (D2 large), Lew-Port (D2 small) and Lockport (co-ed).

Frontier qualified for states for the fourth time in five years, this year in the largest classification. Frontier was the state runner-up last year in the co-ed division. Starpoint won its third consecutive sectional title and Lake Shore repeated in the co-ed division.