Beauts host Whale in one-game playoff Friday

The Buffalo Beauts and Connecticut Whale will open the Isobel Cup playoffs with a elimination play-in game tonight at 8:30 p.m. at the Northtown Center in Amherst.

The Beauts and Whale finished as the bottom two teams in the National Women’s Hockey League during the regular season.

The Beauts went from 11-4-1 in 2018-19 to 8-15-1 in 2019-20.

They finished the season on a high note, defeating the Metropolitan Riveters 3-1 in the final game of the NWHL regular season on March 1.

The Whale have lost their past five games and have not won since Jan. 25. That was a 2-1 victory over the Riveters.

The Riveters are the only team in the NWHL to lose to the Whale this season.

Connecticut finished at 2-20-2 with a minus-61 goal differential.

The Beauts and Whale played five times this season, with Buffalo winning every contest. They haven’t played one another since Nov. 30.

Beauts forward Taylor Accursi is playing the best hockey of her NWHL career with a team-high mark of 16 goals and nine assists.

She had 10 goals and seven assists in her first two seasons.

Friday’s winner will travel to Boston and play the Pride on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Boston has lost just once the entire year.