Area Colleges (March 7)

MEN’S HOCKEY
Atlantic Hockey First Round
8-Bentley 6, 9-Canisius 1
10-Holy Cross 2, 7-Robert Morris 0
6-Air Force 3, 11-Mercyhurst 1
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Daemen 25-25-25, Urbana 21-19-18
D’Youville 25-25-25, SUNY Potsdam 15-17-23
BASEBALL
Radford 14, Canisius 6
Washington State 6, Niagara 3
Illinois-Chicago 6, St. Bonaventure 1
Ripken Experience
Eastern Nazarene 6, Hilbert 5
Johnson & Wales 5, Fredonia 2
Russmatt Central Florida Invitational
ECC 18, Vermillion CC 0
SOFTBALL
Mason Invitational
George Mason 14, Canisius 3
Canisius 5, Hofstra 1
Cornell 4, UB 1
The Spring Games
Niagara 10, Penn 9
Merrimack 3, St. Bonaventure 2
Holy Cross 3, St. Bonaventure 0
Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic
Waynesburg 1, Hilbert 0
Muhlenberg 7, Hilbert 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UB 6, Wright State 1
For Division I information
UB: www.ubbulls.com
Canisius: www.gogriffs.com
Niagara: www.purpleeagles.com
Bona: www.gobonnies.com
