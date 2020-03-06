Share this article

Area Colleges (March 7)

MEN’S HOCKEY

Atlantic Hockey First Round

8-Bentley 6, 9-Canisius 1

10-Holy Cross 2, 7-Robert Morris 0

6-Air Force 3, 11-Mercyhurst 1

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Daemen 25-25-25, Urbana 21-19-18

D’Youville 25-25-25, SUNY Potsdam 15-17-23

BASEBALL

Radford 14, Canisius 6

Washington State 6, Niagara 3

Illinois-Chicago 6, St. Bonaventure 1

Ripken Experience

Eastern Nazarene 6, Hilbert 5

Johnson & Wales 5, Fredonia 2

Russmatt Central Florida Invitational

ECC 18, Vermillion CC 0

SOFTBALL

Mason Invitational

George Mason 14, Canisius 3

Canisius 5, Hofstra 1

Cornell 4, UB 1

The Spring Games

Niagara 10, Penn 9

Merrimack 3, St. Bonaventure 2

Holy Cross 3, St. Bonaventure 0

Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic

Waynesburg 1, Hilbert 0

Muhlenberg 7, Hilbert 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UB 6, Wright State 1

