Amerks make gain in AHL North with win over Belleville

Rochester gained a little ground in the AHL North Division standings by defeating first place Belleville, 5-3, Friday night at the CAA Arena in Belleville, Ontario.

The Americans (32-19-4-5) are now eight points behind the Senators (38-18-4-1) in the North Division.

C.J. Smith had three points - one goal and two assists - to lead the Amerks. Kevin Porter, Jacob Bryson, Andrew Ogilvie and Scott Wilson also scored for Rochester.

The Amerks outshot Belleville 44-28.

Smith’s goal broke a 2-2 stalemate at the end of the second period. Rochester had taken a 1-0 lead to open the game but the Senators roared back in the second period.

First, Alex Formenton netted his 27th goal of the season just 32 seconds into the middle period to tie the game at one goal each.

Later, Belleville took its only lead of the night off Filip Chlapik’s wrist shot, assisted by Darren Archibald.

Bryson was able to tie the game five minutes later, the first shorthanded goal of his Rochester career. He finished off a rebound originally shot by Sean Malone.

Chlapik tied the game at three each in the third period, but Oglevie quickly broke the tie and Wilson put the nail in the coffin with less than two minutes to spare.

The Americans are back in Belleville today at 7 p.m. where they will have the chance to gain more ground on first place in the North.