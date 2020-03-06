Allegany County man accused of driving with a revoked license

An Allegany County man was arrested Wednesday after Wyoming County sheriff's deputies checked on his vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot in the Town of Pike and found that he has a revoked New York State driver's license.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, the license of 42-year-old Daniel L. Garwood, of Fillmore, has been revoked since April 2000 for DWI.

Deputies also found that Garwood had multiple suspensions on the license.

Garwood was arrested and charged with second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and being an unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle.

He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Pike Town Court.