A tale of two Tonawandas and one parking ticket

Ashley Petty was excited to see the tweet from the Town of Tonawanda on Monday announcing the early end to the town's winter parking ban.

The next day, however, she posted her own note asking why she got a ticket for parking on the street overnight.

Several people wrote to Petty to point out that she lives in the City of Tonawanda, which never lifts its parking ban early.

"The Town of Tonawanda is a different government from the City of Tonawanda. Town parking rules don't apply to the city," one Twitter user replied.

"Well that’s extremely misleading..." said Petty, a well-known member of the online #BillsMafia group.

How did I get a ticket after seeing this tweet and parking on the street last night...? https://t.co/xS9PyVeSpz — Ashley Petty (@AshleyPetty_) March 3, 2020

Some people urged her to fight the ticket. A Buffalo News reporter wondered whether (town) Supervisor Joe Emminger would chip in on the fine or (city) Mayor Rick Davis would forgive the ticket. Emminger said there was nothing he could do.

"I'm from Rochester and moved to Tonawanda in May. I wasn't aware there was a difference between the town and the city," Petty wrote.

"Understood. It is confusing. Sorry," Emminger replied.

"It's okay, I just wish I knew before I had to pay $30 for not knowing the difference," she wrote.

As for that other city, Petty told us, "I know that Tonawanda and North Tonawanda are different."