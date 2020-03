ZARAJCZYK, Richard E. "Dick"

ZARAJCZYK - Richard E. "Dick"

Passed away peacefully at age 80, on February 29, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dick's Life on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 A.M. at the Smokin' Eagle, 9 Main Street, LeRoy. For full obituary, please visit www.falconefuneralhome.com