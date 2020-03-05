Walczak, Ruth (Kuhnt)

February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marion; devoted mother of George (Elizabeth), Frank, and Barbara (Don Rodriquez) Walczak; loving grandmother of Rick (Tiffany) Walczak, Alyssa (Jesse) Hensel, Justin (Joelle) Schwab, Michael (Jennifer) Walczak, and Jason (Jamie) Walczak. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Saturday from 12 Noon till 3 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Memorials in Ruth's name, may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com