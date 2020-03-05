Deaths Death Notices
TUYN, John A., MD
TUYN - John A., MD March 4, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of 52 years of Elaine M. (nee Kuligowski) Tuyn; loving father of Andrea Tuyn and Amy (Adam) Bartell; faithful companion of Duffy Tuyn; dear brother-in-law of Roger (MaryAnn) Kuligowski and family. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 4-7 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd) Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 9:30 in SS Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made in Dr. Tuyn's name to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
