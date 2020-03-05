Share this article

Suspect arrested, proceeds recovered in Town of Tonawanda bank robbery

Town of Tonawanda Police Thursday arrested a man accused of robbing a Key Bank branch at 1930 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Police identified the arrested man as 49-year-old Stephen J. J. Baker, but did not reveal where he lived.

Police said the proceeds from the robbery have been recovered.

The incident was still under investigation by the Town of Tonawanda Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau.

