This Weekend: Leprechauns invade Chippewa; jaunt through Old First Ward

BIG 5 EVENTS

LepreCon Bar Crawl, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7, with check-in at VENU, but several bars on Chippewa participating. Cost is $14.99 plus fees.

It's not easy to run a bar crawl in Buffalo anymore. National entities have formed their own crawl tours that bounce between cities, making it tough to differentiate between which event is local and which takes profits elsewhere.

This LepreCon Bar Crawl – not to be confused with a national crawl by the same name in the same district next weekend – is actually organized by the Chippewa bars, headquartered at VENU. Here are the details to know.

Shamrock Run, registration at 9 a.m., tentative start at noon on Saturday, March 7, at Old First Ward Community Center (62 Republic St.). Cost is $40 to participate.

One of Buffalo's best pre-St. Patrick's Day traditions is the Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward, where chilled, green-clad runners dart through the neighborhood with personal bests in the cross hairs. Look at how much fun people have.

Allentown First Fridays, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at galleries and venues around Allentown. Free to attend; see this week's schedule.

The March First Friday around Allen Street is buzzing, the peak of a dizzying array of art openings throughout Buffalo. Among the highlights: Queen City Gallery's 13th anniversary, a Gamelan music community open house and Dylan England's opening at Pine Apple.

Kane Brown, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at KeyBank Center. Resale tickets are still available.

Country music phenom Kane Brown headlined last year's Erie County Fair, and he's back to the Buffalo area at a significantly bigger venue. The Chattanooga native's "One Thing Right" joint single with Marshmello was a powerful Top 40 crossover that also topped the Billboard country chart. Brown's career arc – even after nearly 18 months since he released "Experiment" – still points straight up.

Art of Beer, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center (1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls). Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door.

A bastion of local breweries, wineries, meaderies and cideries will pour samples at Art of Beer, where attendees can roam the NACC and try whatever beverages catch their eyes. Four bands and more than 10 restaurants will also have a presence at this fundraiser for the Niagara Falls' cultural stronghold.

PAIR OF STRONG VISITING BANDS

The Get Up Kids at Rec Room, 7 p.m. March 8 at 79 W. Chippewa St. Advanced tickets are $20.

Kansas City, Mo.-based emo band the Get Up Kids return for another emo gig in the cozy confines of Rec Room. The group is touring off its 2019 album "Problems," which is a suitable emo title. Read more about the Get Up Kids in Mac McGuire's "3 can't-miss shows."

Cobblestone Live presents Sloan, 7 p.m. March 8 at Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Trusty Canadian quartet Sloan was among News Pop Music Critic Jeff Miers' winter show recommendations, noting they "crank up the jangle." That's enough to pique anyone's interest.

THREE FOOD EVENTS TO CONSIDER

Bite-Size Buffalo, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Explore & More Children's Museum (130 Main St.). Cost is $15 for adults, $4 for members.

Samples bites from La Nova, West Side Bazaar, Original Pizza Logs, Kith & Kin and Sahlen's Hot Dogs while exploring (and "moring") the downtown complex.

Soup & Chili Cook-Off for Lake Effect Furies, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Artisan Kitchens & Baths (200 Amherst St.). Cost is $10 at the door.

Compete against the Lake Effect Furies without taking the pummeling they dole out on their usual roller derby travel foes. Chili registration can be done here, or just go to sample. The Furies are the Women's Flat Track Derby Association representative of the Queen City Roller Girls, who also boast a trio of house teams that compete each winter in RiverWorks.



South Buffalo Pizza Fest, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at South Buffalo Charter School (154 S. Ogden St.). Tickets are $3 in advance, $5 at the door.

South Buffalo adores its pizza, and Boy Scout Troop 60 capitalizes on this every year. At least five businesses will compete for recognition this year.

GRAB BAG OF MORE EVENTS FOR THIS WEEKEND

• Buffalo Bloody Mary Fest at RiverWorks

• The Cure vs. The Smiths dance party in Iron Works

• Matthew Foster Ray of Hope Gala at the Columns Banquet Center

• St. Practice Day Pub Crawl in Williamsville

• Buffalo Home Show at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center

• Windy Brew's third anniversary, with Amanda Nagurney

SOLD OUT: Johnny Cash B-Day Bash encore show; Cupcake Challenge in 500 Pearl; One Direction vs. Jonas Brothers dance party in Rec Room.

