SUTTON, Dr. Reginald M.

SUTTON - Dr. Reginald M. Passed away March 1, 2020 in Phoenix Arizona from complications following a stroke at a Hospice Facility. A longtime resident of the Buffalo, NY area, he owned and operated a medical office, The Medical Group of Western New York, for many years. He moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and lived in Cave Creek Arizona. He is survived by his first wife Gloria Sutton (Birnhak); children Michael Sutton of South Carolina, Reginald L. Sutton of Mathews, NC, Dr. Keith R. Sutton of Anthem, AZ, John K. Sutton of Cheektowaga, NY and by many grandchildren.