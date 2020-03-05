STAMATAROS, Pantelis "Leo"

Died tragically on October 21, 2019, beloved husband of 34 years to Eva; loving father of Victoria and George (Ashley); dearest pappou of Alex, Max, and Evan; survived by sister Eleni (Nikos), and brother Hambos of Greece; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family will be present from 1-4 PM on Sunday, March 8, at Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Dr.; Trisagion prayer to follow. Prior to becoming a restaurant owner, Pantelis worked selflessly for many fellow restaurateurs.