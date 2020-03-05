St. Mary's guard Shay Ciezki adds another Division I offer

St. Mary's basketball star Shay Ciezki continues to pick up offers and interest from Division I programs.

Her latest offer came from Providence College this week after she made an unofficial visit. Providence coach Pat Crowley is the former St. Bonaventure coach.

She has offers from all the Big Four schools – UB, Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure – along with Syracuse. She is receiving interest and said she is starting to build relationships with coaches from Davidson, Old Dominion and Quinnipiac, among others.

A 5-6 sophomore guard, Ciezki was an All-Western New York first-team selection last season after averaging 22.9 points, 7 rebounds and setting school records for assists (138) and steals (128).

Ciezki still has time to make a college decision with two more seasons of high school basketball and should get more offers.

"I’m definitely waiting on this year's AAU season to receive additional interests," she said.

Ciezki has missed the past 2.5 games with an ankle injury but is expected to return for Friday's Monsignor Martin title game and is 19 points away from 1,000.