Of Elma NY. Passed away peacefully March 4, 2020; beloved husband of Joyce M. (nee Doe) Siebert; dearest father of Jacqueline (David) Minich and Jennifer Gee; loving grandfather of Bradley Gee, Michael and Kaitlyn Minich; brother of Wreatha (late Paul) Harvey, Kathleen (Frank) Riley and William Siebert; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday 4-8 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10 AM at St. Vincent dePaul RC Church, Seneca at Rice Rd., Springbrook. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Elma, Marilla and Wales in memory of "Denny". Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com