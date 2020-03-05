SCHULER, Eugene H. "Gene"

SCHULER - Eugene H. "Gene"

Of Akron, went home to his Savior on March 4, 2020. Wonderful father of Brenda (Carl) Carothers, Thomas (Shari) Schuler, and Cherie (Jeff) Subra; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Joining him in heaven include his parents, Benjamin and Evelyn Schuler; loving wife for almost 70 years, Geraldine (Snell) Schuler; granddaughter, Michelle Bewley, and grandson, Steven Carothers. He was also predeceased by three brothers and five sisters. Family and friends may call on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-8 PM at Ross Funeral Home, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY 14001. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 12752 Lewis Road, Akron, NY 14001. Please visit rossakron.com