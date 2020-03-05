Rock Oak offers a Florida lifestyle in Western New York

Just because the snow is blowing, Western New York does have some things in common with Florida, like beautiful sunsets over the water and the 55+ community at Rock Oak in Clarence.

Built by Stephen Development and fashioned along a similar lifestyle model as some places in the Sunshine State, Rock Oak is a land-lease community that is now in Phase 3 of development.

In fact, Mariusz Radwanski, leasing and sales manager notes that many residents are snowbirds who travel between Rock Oak in the summer and warmer locations in winter.

Owners can custom build and enjoy a beautiful manufactured home on a manageable lot while enjoying the advantages of living in a 55+ community that includes a resident facility, a fitness center, and planned trips and activities.

For those thinking about downsizing, some of the advantages include building a new home at a price tag that starts at $159,900 rather than pricier options of patio or townhome communities. In Rock Oak, residents own their home, but lease the land it’s built on. For those thinking about moving into an apartment, but hesitant it might not be as private or spacious, Rock Oak is another alternative.

The ranch-style homes are single level and range from 1,500 square feet to 2,000 square feet with a variety of floorplans. For instance, The Thames is a two bedroom, two bath home with 1,415 square feet of living space that features a dining room, living room, kitchen/morning room, a covered front porch and two car garage. The Buckingham, a two bedroom, two bath home, has 1,388 square feet of living space, but with a den instead of a morning room and a full covered front porch.

Need a little more space? Models, like The Rhodes have three bedrooms, two baths and a two car garage. It features a morning room and a covered porch.

Those who build new homes in Rock Oak pick out finishes like ceramic tile flooring, luxury vinyl flooring or carpeting, kitchen/bath cabinets, lighting fixtures, etc. Appliances included in the cost are a gas range, built in microwave and dishwasher. An expanded basic cable television package is also included.

Everything in the home is on a single level, making for an easier lifestyle. No more climbing stairs to get to a bedroom or going down into a basement to do laundry.

Regularly planned activities include euchre, poker and pinochle card games, or dominoes. Resistance band exercise is features in the fitness facility and there is a biweekly bible study group. The community also hosts events like the recent Super Bowl party with pizza and wings for $6 per person.

Golfers will find plenty of nearby golf courses and driving ranges too.

In addition to new builds in the community, Rock Oak also has previously owned homes for sale too. Some of the smaller homes start at $62,000.

Set in a popular Clarence location just off Transit Road near Spaulding Lake, the community is near plenty of shopping, dining and medical facilities. A resident discount card is featured for restaurants and businesses around Rock Oak.

To learn about all the options at Rock Oak, call Mariusz Radwanski at (716) 570-2992 or email him at mradwanski@stephendevelopment.com. To see more floorplans and for information, visit rockoak.com.