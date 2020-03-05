Roaming Bison Tavern on Hertel Avenue burglarized

They didn't just take cash, they took the cash register, too.

Roaming Bison Tavern on Hertel Avenue, west of Elmwood Avenue, was burglarized, Buffalo police were told Wednesday.

Equipment was damaged and a number of items were taken, including an iPad, about $400 in cash and the register, according to a police report.

The bar's doors were found to be locked when staff arrived.

The thief or thieves may have entered through a metal grate leading to the basement that was covered by a board, according to the report.