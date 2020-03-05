Reporters' Notebook: March 5, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to magician and entertainer Penn Jillette, born on this date in 1955, “Two things have always been true about human beings. One, the world is always getting better. Two, the people living at that time think it’s getting worse.”

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – Saturday is the deadline for reservations for the next program in the Let’s Do Lunch series next Thursday in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.

Following a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. featuring hot beef stew, rolls, ice cream and shamrock-shaped cookies, there will be music by the Waater Street Quartet Band, featuring parishioner and pianist Dennis Duling. Dinners are $10. To attend, call 662-9348.

• • •

BE A WINNER – Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., City of Tonawanda, holds its annual theme tray auction Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. Drawings start at 2 p.m. There also will be special raffles, lunch and a baked goods sale. All are welcome.

The Ailiamsi Court of the Shrine holds Bingo Bonanza Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Bingo begins at 11 a.m. with a break for lunch at noon. Cost is $20, which includes lunch and a special game card. For more info, call 674-8666.

• • •

CASH OUT – Projects sponsored by the Kenmore Lions Club will benefit from a special deposit bottle and can drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Xtra Dime Back redemption store, 1041 Englewood Ave. at Belmont Avenue, Town of Tonawanda. Tell the clerk you want your refund donated to the Lions Club.

• • •

CALLING ARTISTS – The Town of Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board is accepting designs for the 2020 Painted Traffic Boxes Contest. Theme is “Amherst Is Arts and Culture.” Deadline is March 20. Designs from last year’s contest can be seen on three traffic control boxes on Maple Road and three more on Sheridan Drive. For more info, email amherstpaintedboxes@gmail.com or visit amherst.ny.us, type in “traffic box” and click on the “2020 contest” button.

• • •

STARTING EARLY – Mayfair Gardens Montessori in Williamsville is teaming with the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Museum in Amherst to present eight history sessions on the museum grounds in April for youngsters aged 3 to 6. For more info or to register, email info@themayfairgardens.org.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

GIFT OF LIFE – The intensive two-week blood drive in conjunction with Red Cross Month is reaching its halfway point. Donations can be made today from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Harriman Hall on the University at Buffalo South Campus; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Red Cross Jamestown Chapter, 325 E. Fourth St., Jamestown; and from 2:30 to 7 p.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Holy Name of Mary Worship Site, 8656 Church St., East Pembroke. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

Donations will be accepted Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. in Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, 257 State St., Batavia; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at ERA Team VP Real Estate, 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville; 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Erie Community College North Campus, Youngs Road, Amherst; noon to 5 p.m. in Seneca Allegany Casino, 777 Seneca Allegany Blvd., Salamanca; 1 to 6 p.m. in Darien Town Hall, 10569 Alleghany Road, Darien Center; and 1 to 6 p.m. in the Franklinville Fire Hall, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Elaine Kurasiewicz, Lindsay Neilson, Ben Chee, Michele McClintick Mehaffy. Michele Costa, William A. Drenko, Hailey Gies, Father Ray Donohue, Sister Mary Felicia Bolembiewski, John Sweet, Diane Deacon, Dustin Domhart, Tom Kazmierczak III, John Schultz, Helen Polanski, Kathy Ferrara, Liz Palmisano, Bette Kotlarsz, Steve Messier, Thomas Buil, Juliana Nowak, James L. Short, Esther Bielman, Chris Polland and Patrick J. Lewis.

