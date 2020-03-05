PUSH Buffalo plans 24 West Side apartments

PUSH Buffalo, the West Side housing and community advocacy group, is constructing four new multi-unit apartment houses in its home neighborhood.

The group – whose acronym stands for People United for Sustainable Housing – is proposing to erect 24 more apartments in three projects on Congress Street, Rhode Island Street and West Avenue, according to documents submitted to the Buffalo Planning Board. The nonprofit organization is working with Stieglitz Snyder Architects and Christa Construction.

In the first project, plans call for a three-story 6,739-square-foot wood-frame dwelling on a vacant lot at 160 Congress and 225 W. Delavan Ave. It would include three three-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments, as well as a 686-square-foot community space.

The second is a 6,055-square-foot, two-story wood-frame building, with four two-bedroom apartments and three parking spaces. It would be located on a pair of vacant lots at 146 and 148 Rhode Island. It would also include a storefront space of 1,210 square feet.

The third and largest of the wood-framed buildings would be a three-story project with six one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments. The 17,330-square-foot building would be located on three vacant lots at 625, 629 and 633 W. Delavan. Plans also include a community room and building office on the first floor and an off-site parking lot with six spaces. Work is slated to be completed in 2020.

The Buffalo Planning Board will consider the projects, with public hearings, at 4 p.m. March 9. The board will also review the request by Orchard Park developer Gerald Buchheit for a planned-unit development designation for his 20-acre Queen City Landing property and projects on the Outer Harbor, and a request for a special-use permit for a cafe at 172 Rhode Island St.