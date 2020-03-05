Orchard Park boys beat Jamestown, will face Lancaster in AA final

First Niagara Falls. Now Jamestown.

For the first time since 2000 neither the Niagara Falls Wolverines nor the Jamestown Red Raiders will play for the Section VI Class AA boys basketball championship.

Lancaster knocked off the Falls on Tuesday night. It was another ECIC I team’s turn to pull an upset on Wednesday when Orchard Park eliminated Jamestown, 53-43, at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Jamestown had defeated the Quakers twice within a span of six days at the end of the ECIC I regular season to wrap up the division title. The Quakers were not convinced, however.

After a first half tie at 21-all, 11 points by Elijah Rojas in the third period helped Jamestown take a 36-33 lead into the final quarter.

It didn’t last long, however. A 3-pointer by Jackson Roskow put the Quakers in front, 43-38, with 4:40 left in the game. OP didn’t give up the advantage.

Senior forward Ethan Swiatek led Orchard Park with 18 points, Tino Mancabelli had 11 points and 6-foot-6 center Bradley Fowler 10. Roskow finished with 10 points.

Junior Demarri Jones had 17 for Jamestown. Rojas finished with 15.

Orchard Park will now face Lancaster in Saturday’s Class AA championship game at Buffalo State. The Quakers and Legends split their regular season games.

EA, Olean win

In earlier games at Buffalo State, East Aurora and Olean won their Class B-1 games to reached the bracket finals.

East Aurora led at all the stops in knocking off the Bennett Tigers, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, 65-54.

Dom Phillips led the winning Blue Devils with 17 points, Will Covington had 13, Ian Moog had 12 and Tage Hoeg 10.

Rashard Perry had 14 points and Davon Scott 13 for Bennett.

Olean defeated Depew, 62-36, in the other B-1 semifinal to advance to a sectional final for the 12th time in the last 14 seasons. This time they did it under a new coach, Tim Kolasinski, who succeeded long-time and highly successful coach Jeff Anastasia, who retired.

Senior Wahcovi James had 21 points and Dan Klein had 16 for the Huskies. P.J. Burns and Max Snuszka 11 for Depew.

Two top seeds lose

Two No. 1 seeds moved on to the championship and two No. 1’s fell by the wayside in girls sectional games at three sites on Wednesday. Hamburg and Panama advanced but Wilson and Portville were upset.

In Class A-1 games at Clarence, Hamburg had no problem with North Tonawanda, routing the Lumberjacks, 53-15, holding them to single digit scoring in each of the four quarters and just one point in the first and two in the fourth.

Maddy Harrison had 13 and Clara Strack 12 for the Bulldogs, who had eight players score in the victory.

Junior Ashley Tucker scored 30 points, and no 3-pointers, in leading No. 3 seed Kenmore West to a 66-34 win over Hutch-Tech, which was the No. 2 seed.

Hamburg and Kenmore West will meet in Sunday’s A-1 championship game.

At Starpoint, Southwestern surprised Wilson in convincing fashion, 64-40, while Eden defeated Olmsted, 75-60, despite a 41-point performance by the Owls’ Gabby McDuffie. Brooke Woodard sparked Eden’s Raiders with 15 assists. Jessica Zittel had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

At Jamestown Community College, No. 1 seed Portville fell to Falconer, 62-55, while Chautauqua Lake downed Silver Creek, 47-36, in the Class C-1 semifinals. Lily Woodis had 16 points in the Chautauqua Lake victory.

Panama, seeded first in Class D, routed Clymer, 75-36, to advance to the championship game against the winner of Thursday’s Sherman-North Collins semifinal.