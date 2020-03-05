NERO, Angela V.

NERO - Angela V. Age 70, March 4, 2020. Daughter of the late Nicholas Nero; niece of the late Carmela and Elvera Neri, Frank, Russell, Joseph, Rose Fulciniti, Mary Fulcherino, Adeline Abati, Dominic Nero and Harriett Rutkowski; survived by Mary (Mark) Kanouff and many other cousins, family members and friends; including her special friend Rosemarie Russ. Calling hours will be held on Saturday (March 7) from 1-3:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:30 PM on Saturday following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com