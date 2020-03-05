Natale unveils the 'Verona' custom home in the new Juliette Court community

Located in Lancaster on the Clarence border, the newest home by Natale Builders is the custom “Verona” in Lancaster’s Juliette Court, a single family home community.

Shown here, the style is one of five available home layouts also offered by the builder in the nearby Creekwood Meadows in Clarence.

“We customized the layout by adding a third garage bay, granted more space to the rear covered porch, altered the size of the loft and increased the basement ceiling height,” said Jessica Wallace, director of marketing. The home is a great way to see how Natale can customize layouts for its buyers.

Wallace notes construction is near complete on this home. “We’re hoping to announce open house hours very soon. The home will serve as a sales center for both Juliette Court and Creekwood Meadows.”

The 2,229 square foot home has two bedrooms/two full baths and is located at 15 Juliette Dr., off Harris Hill Road near the Wehrle Drive intersection. The home has James Hardie® siding and trim, while known for superior stability and durability, it’s also beautiful.

The covered front porch features a stylish door with sidelites and a transom window that opens into a foyer with a 14’ ceiling height. The home features Andersen windows and Natale has used wider doorways throughout the entire home.

The main flooring of the home is dark, wide plank oak hardwood and tile. The bedrooms, loft and stairs feature plush carpeting.

The kitchen is situated in the front of the home. Shown with stylish two-tone cabinets with classic subway tile, there is a breakfast bar with seating and granite countertops throughout. A large pantry provides plenty of storage.

The kitchen opens to a dining area with seating for 4 to 6 Beyond the dining area is the great room with 18’ ceilings and windows along the rear wall. French doors lead to a covered rear porch for summertime relaxing. A chic linear gas fireplace adds warmth and ambiance during cooler months.

The master bedroom enjoys green space views. There is a stylish box ceiling and two large walk-in closets. The master bath suite also features a transom window for natural light. The dual vanity has granite countertops with lots of cabinet space. The large shower includes floor to ceiling tile.

The second bedroom also has green space views, a large closet and is near the secondary full bath.

The Verona includes an open loft, with 292 square feet that is reached by stairs that feature single/double knuckle wrought iron spindles and an oak railing. There is a box ceiling here with three windows to let in plenty of light. The added space could be used as an office, craft room or sitting area.

It could also double as a guest bedroom. The plan allows for the addition of a bath here too.

The home’s laundry room is located on the first floor just off the attached garage with cabinets and a closet.

Carpeted stairs lead to a basement with 9’ ceilings. It could be finished to add more living space.

“Juliette Court is perfect for anybody looking to build a ranch or two story home in the Lancaster school district. We have ten available home sites,” said Wallace. To learn more about Juliette Court or Creekwood Meadows, visit natalebuilders.com or call 580-3318 for more information.