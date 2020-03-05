Driver pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in death of woman at bus stop

A Long Island man who drove through a red light at Genesee Street and Fillmore Avenue, before striking another vehicle and hitting a woman standing at a bus stop, has pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree vehicular manslaughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 30-year-old Carlos Velez, of Greenpoint, was under the influence of marijuana when the accident occurred on Oct. 11, 2018.

The victim, 47-year-old Adrienne Early, of Buffalo, died at the scene.

Velez and the driver of the vehicle he struck were unharmed in the crash.

Velez faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced May 7. He continues to be held without bail, prosecutors said.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for its work on the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the District Attorney's Vehicular Crimes Bureau.