McLAUREN, Michelle Christine Louise

McLAURIN, Michelle Christine Louise - March 5, 2005-November 15, 2017. Thank you God for the gift you loaned us. An elite angel out of your heavenly places. She lived an inspired life, filled with prayer. Mother, Joyce Michelle, and Dad, J.L. McLaurin, will always remember and thank God for her. She helped in the book, Our Father Whom is In Heaven. Thank you Jesus Christ for her mother, whom is dead as well. We will never forget them.