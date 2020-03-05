McGLYNN, John R.

McGLYNN - John R. Of Hamburg, passed March 2, 2020 surrounded by family at Hospice. Husband of Lois (nee Smith); preceded in death by beloved son Tim (Karan) McGlynn; dear father of Patti (Dan) Voit, Mindy (Jeff) Eaton and Amy (Chris) Drury; grandfather to eight, great-grandfather to three that he cherished; also survived by sister-in-law Nancy Weber (nee Smith) and nieces and nephews. His family was the joy of his life. A Service will be held at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, 8304 Cole Rd., Colden, NY, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, donations to St. Martin's or Hospice. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com