MASELLA, Clara (Monaco)

MASELLA - Clara (nee Monaco)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Masella; devoted mother of Linda (Mitchell) Perry, Frank (Edna) Masella and Anthony (Eva Saintcross) Masella; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Chad) Reynolds, Frank Masella and Michael Barreca; adored great-grandmother of Savannah Masella; loving daughter of the late Vincenzo and Bambina Monaco; dear sister of the late Adalgisa (late Salvatore) Rizzi, Antonietta (late Aldo) Monaco and Guerino "Bill" Monaco; also survived by nieces and one nephew. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com