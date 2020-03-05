MARVIN, Mayne D.

MARVIN - Mayne D. Age 61, passed away Tuesday morning February 18, 2020 at the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital In The Town of Amherst. Born November 20, 1958 in Gowanda, the son of Willis and Lorraine (Taft ) Marvin. Mayne was a 1976 graduate of Gowanda Central, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. As a Chemical Engineer, Mayne was employed with Moog Industries of Niagara Falls (formerly Bell Aerospace) at the time of his death. Survivors include a sister, Marta (Tom) Cain of Gowanda; niece, Tara (Todd) Crassi of Gowanda and nephews, Kevin (Jennifer) Marvin of Collins and Ryan Marvin of Gowanda. Mayne is also survived by great-nephews, Gage, Ryan and Orin Marvin along with great-niece, Elena Marvin. Besides his parents, Mayne was preceded in death by a brother, Mark D. Marvin (March 8, 2019). A celebration of Mayne's life will take place SATURDAY MARCH 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM, friends are invited to call from 2 PM until the time of the service from the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda. If desired, memorials may be made to a local animal shelter of one's choice.