Lew-Port cheerleaders aim for title repeat; 10 WNY teams head to state event

Lewiston-Porter, which last year became the first Section VI team to win a state cheerleading title, is aiming for a successful defense at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships Saturday at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Lew-Port is among 10 Western New York schools competing – the sectional champions in five divisions and the runners-up in each.

Sectional champions are Frontier (Division 1 large), Clarence (D1 small), Starpoint (D2 large), Maryvale (D2 small) and Lake Shore (coed). Second-place teams advancing are Lancaster (D1 large), Orchard Park (D1 small), Iroquois (D2 large), Lew-Port (D2 small) and Lockport (coed).

Frontier qualified for state for the fourth time in five years, this year in the largest classification. Frontier was the state runner-up last year in the coed division. Starpoint won its third consecutive sectional title and Lake Shore repeated in the coed division.