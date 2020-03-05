Letter: Neil Diamond concerts also ‘Awed’ at the old Aud

I am writing about a historic Buffalo music article that appeared in the Feb. 16 issue of The Buffalo News. It was titled “Awed at the Aud.”

It told the story of the great concerts at the old “Aud.” Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, the Who, Bruce Springsteen and many more great acts were mentioned.

My concern is why there was no mention of Neil Diamond. He performed many “Aud” concerts during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. His concerts were sold out within hours of the tickets going on sale. My first Buffalo Neil Diamond concert was in Oct. 1976. It was spectacular. His concerts should have been included in the Jeff Miers “Aud” article.

Stan Nowak

Snyder