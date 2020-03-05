Letter: Much is at stake for nation in the upcoming election

As a 99-year-old, I have participated in every presidential election since my first in 1944. The upcoming 2020 election may be the most important one in my lifetime.

Over the past 25 years, I have seen a dysfunctional Congress with its inherent increase of presidential power and the courts becoming partisan rather than independent.

If the Democrats have Bernie Sanders as their candidate, the voters in the middle of the Bell Curve will be left with the choice, which is the lesser of two evils: President Trump and the far right or Bernie Sanders and the far left.

Although not enamored with Michael Bloomberg’s financing of his campaign, we need to heed his advice “If Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic candidate for president it will be a fatal error.” Rather than a choice to return to a constitutional democracy as our Founding Fathers sought, we will move into an oligarchy and an imperial presidency.

We have had every election for the last 25 years bought by the wealthy, corporations and lobbyists. At least Bloomberg spent his own money and owed nothing to the previous buyers.

Let us return to a constitutional democracy with three equal branches – executive, legislative and judicial.

Richard Snethen

Williamsville