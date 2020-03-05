Letter: Andruschat gave so much to community, loved ones

As much as the Thomas Andruschat obituary detailed Andy’s life, it could not capture his gumption, intelligence and good humor. He had cerebral palsy and it affected his ability to walk and talk, but he lived through it. I have known him through high school, college, law school and his years as a practicing and very capable lawyer.

We who have known Andy loved him and we have been much better for knowing him. He was so much a part of our lives and we mourn his passing.

Timothy Drury