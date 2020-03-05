LANGE, Elmer J., Jr.

LANGE - Elmer J., Jr. Of Darien Center, NY, March 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Donna Lange; dear father of Susan Cincinello, Holly, Aimee, Tracy and Christopher (Heather) Lange; grandfather of Audrey Lange; step-grandfather of Bailey, Zach (Cheryl) and Tanner; brother of Gerald (Diane) Lange and the late Herbert (late Karen) Lange; also survived by his faithful caregiver Marjorie Rusnell. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church Alden, NY, Monday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Sunday 1-4 pm only. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com