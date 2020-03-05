KUROPATWINSKI, Ronald J.

KUROPATWINSKI - Ronald J. Of Lancaster, NY, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Hedy (nee Szymanowski); loving father of Karen (Laura Garcia) Kuropatwinski; beloved brother of William (Carol) Kuropatwinski and the late Thomas (Janice) Kuropatwinski; brother-in-law of Stanislaus (Christine Reardon) Szymanowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY Saturday morning at 9 AM. Please assemble at church; no prior visitation. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com