KUCHTA, Karen (Wallis)

KUCHTA - Karen (nee Wallis)

March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Richard; dearest mother of Tracy (Mario) Candino, Jeffrey (Cindy McMurtrie), Joelle (Laurance) Hiller; grandmother of Christopher and Mary Catharine Kuchta, Benton and Emily Hiller; daughter of the late John and Helen (nee Zukowski) Wallis; sister of Edwina (late Kermit) Lyndaker and Amelia (late Robert) Frazer; sister-in-law of Claudia (William) Szustak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (South of County and N. French Rds), Friday, from 4 - 8 PM. Chapel Service, Saturday, at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Drive. Mrs. Kuchta was an avid quilter who created a variety of quilts for her family and other organizations. She was also a miniature doll-house creator.