KOSA, Sabina (Vuri)

KOSA - Sabina (nee Vuri)

Of Lackawanna, NY entered into rest March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Franz Kosa; devoted mother of Irene (Mark) Mucci and the late Violet Pilarz; cherished grandmother of Angelina Pilarz, Jessica Mucci and Alexandra Mucci; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Vuri; dear sister of seven siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Bastrica Croatian Catholic Church, 1619 Abbott Rd., Lackawanna, on Saturday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com