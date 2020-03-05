KLEINER-PARKER, Jennifer C.

March 3, 2020, suddenly. Devoted mother of Alexander Paul Kleiner; loving daughter of Constance (Paul) Wiegand and Barry (Christine) Kleiner; dear sister of Rachel (Brandon) Birtch and Jonathan Kleiner; aunt of Kaylee and Andrew Birtch; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Friday from 3-7 PM, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's memory to Niagara County S.P.C.A. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com