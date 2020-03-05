Jury continues to deliberate in case of alleged North Buffalo hate crime

Jury deliberations will continue Friday in the case against Jeffrey L. Calhoun, the Lockport man charged with two hate crimes after a traffic accident in North Buffalo in July.

Calhoun, 63, has been accused of using a racial slur and brandishing a pistol during a physical confrontation with a black woman following a minor accident on Colvin Avenue on July 19, 2019.

Calhoun, who is white, was indicted on charges of unlawful imprisonment and menacing – both as hate crimes – as well as misdemeanor assault and impersonating a police officer.

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial in Erie County Court; Calhoun took the stand on Wednesday.

Since they began deliberating at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, jurors have asked to review the testimony of two witnesses. They also asked to review the recording of a witness’ 911 call, cellphone video taken by another witness and the victim’s medical records.

Watch the bystander's video: