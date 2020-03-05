Share this article

print logo

Traffic stop ends in drug arrest of Jamestown man

Published |Updated

A Jamestown man was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop Wednesday on Route 394 in Kennedy, according to State Police.

Troopers said 53-year-old Carlos Rivera was pulled over for failing to dim his high beams.

While speaking to Rivera, troopers observed a bag of cocaine in plain sight inside his vehicle.

Rivera was transported to the State Police Barracks in Jamestown, where he was processed before being transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, troopers said.

Story topics: / /

Harold McNeilHarold McNeil– Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

There are no comments - be the first to comment