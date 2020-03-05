Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management celebrates opening
Students Kiera Morris and Najmah greet guests.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo School Superintendent Kriner Cash offers some remarks at the opening.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Chef Josh Goodman, center, teaches students how to make a salad dressing.
Robert Kirkham/ Buffalo News
The library is located on the sixth floor.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Old and new styles are mixed in a hallway on the sixth floor.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A mix of old and new in a stairwell.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Baking teacher Cara Giglia, left, guides student A'Destiny Jones on frosting heart-shaped cookies.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Students work in a kitchen classroom.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
From left, students Andre Washington, Amir Johnson and Marquel League make a vinaigrette sauce under the watchful eye of teacher/chef Josh Goodman.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Students Siatta Webb, left, and Yaneishka Lebron make a vinaigrette sauce under the watchful eye of teacher/chef Kristen Rodriguez, center, in a classroom kitchen.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Treats for guests at the open house of the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Principal Kathleen Schuta, with Buffalo school Superintendent Kriner Cash, center, and Mayor Byron Brown in background, gives a special thank you to the Mark Croce family before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Students watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Student Jayda Smith adjusts her chef hat before the grand opening.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Buffalo School Superintendent Kriner Cash speaks before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Student Jayda Smith is all smiles during the grand opening.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jessica Croce, widow of developer Mark Croce, is surrounded by family and friends after dignitaries expressed thanks for her late husband's contributions to the school and program.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
A guest records the festive scene on a cellphone camera.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The school has a gift shop.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Jimmy Jerge, a development partner with the late Mark Croce, speaks at the school's opening.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Students, from left, Kiera Morris, Najmah Moorer and Lawrence Russell attend the front counter, providing coffee for guests.
