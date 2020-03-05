FERGUSON, Kenneth J.

FERGUSON - Kenneth J. Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah L. (nee Mullen) Ferguson; devoted father of Amy (Andrew) Baker; loving son of Pearl and the late John Ferguson; dear brother of James, Debra, Diane and Cindy; also survived by loving in-laws. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 1-4 PM for a gathering in Ken's memory. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com