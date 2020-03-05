FAGNAN, David G.

Fagnan - David G.

March 4, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marcia Fagnan; loving father of David (Carol) Fagnan, Judy (Ronald) Ward, Raymond Fagnan, Nancy (Robert) Legler, Elizabeth Fagnan and Haven Sarah (Jigme) Daniels; dearest brother of Charles, Mary, Lucille (late Henry) Shaver and late George Fagnan; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends. Friends received 4-8 PM Friday at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (Corner of Rte. 5 & Camp Rd.), 716-627-2919, where a prayer service will be held 9:00 AM Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM at St. Francis Church, Athol Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erie County SPCA. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com