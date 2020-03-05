Erie County Legislature demands local transparency over coronavirus

The Erie County Legislature unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday demanding greater transparency from the county's Department of Health about how many residents are being monitored, or have been monitored, for potential exposure to the new coronavirus.

Administrators Wednesday refused to release any information regarding the number.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo introduced a resolution directing the Health Department and County Executive Mark Poloncarz "to release all non-privileged information relating to the quarantined and isolated residents located in Erie County, including the actual number of residents currently in quarantine and/or isolation."

Democratic legislators agreed to support the resolution after deleting the clauses they considered critical of the county executive and Health Department.

The Governor's Office rebuked Poloncarz Wednesday for initially suggesting Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by sharing aggregated information regarding the number of people who were being monitored after having returned from Italy and showing some symptoms associated with COVID-19. All were found to be negative.

Poloncarz later apologized for the remark.

Cuomo announced Tuesday that 12 people from the Buffalo area who had returned from a trip to Italy were quarantined and that six who had shown symptoms associated with the COVID-19 illness had been tested. He announced Wednesday that their tests showed they did not have the virus.

The Erie County Health Department did not share or confirm any of that information until after the governor released it.

Neither has the department discussed quarantine cases that have already been publicly confirmed by administrators in the Amherst and Kenmore-Tonawanda school districts. On Thursday, the University at Buffalo also confirmed that a single UB student from China was tested for the virus. That was in January, and the test was negative.

Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to the governor, said Wednesday that Erie County is not adhering to standards of transparency that other counties embrace. He then listed the counties that had voluntarily shared information regarding the number of cases it was monitoring.

They included Westchester, Dutchess, Rockland and Nassau counties, among others.

Despite later acknowledging that it is not illegal to share aggregated numbers regarding local cases being monitored for potential coronavirus exposure, the county Department of Health reiterated it "will not be releasing the number of people under quarantine in Erie County in order to offer these individuals the highest level of privacy protection we can."

The county will, however, immediately disclose if anyone tests positive for the virus, said Health Commissioner Gale Burstein.