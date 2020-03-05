D'ORAZIO, Delilah A. "Dolly"

Age 73, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on March 2, 2020 at her residence. Born in Kenmore, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Betty Jane (Meyers) McWilliams; cherished wife of Anthony D'Orazio, Jr.; beloved mother of Anthony D'Orazio III and Dawn D'Orazio and beloved step-mother of David (Leesa) D'Orazio, Kim (Brian) Yohe, Lisa (Gary) Eckis, Scott (Dena) D'Orazio; loving grandmother of several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of Martha Kreuzer (Robert Guggemos), Jess (Diane) McWilliams; aunt of Michelle (EJ) Budny; also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Vincent D'Orazio, and her infant brother, John McWilliams. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, from 2 - 4 PM and 7 - 9 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY 14304, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for guestbook.