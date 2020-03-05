Stolen gun used in Texas de Brazil Galleria shooting, prosecutors say

A customer accidentally fired a gun Thursday inside the Texas de Brazil Steakhouse at the Walden Galleria, according to Cheektowaga police.

Upon receiving his dining bill, 19-year-old Anthony J. Ciccarelli of Tonawanda reached into his pants pocket and unintentionally fired the pistol in his pants, striking his girlfriend in the thigh at about 5:56 p.m., police said late Thursday.

Police said the couple left the restaurant in an attempt to seek medical care and, while en route, Ciccarelli pulled into a plaza parking lot at Walden Avenue and Galleria Drive where his girlfriend contacted Cheektowaga police for assistance.

Officers arrived on the scene and placed a tourniquet on the woman's leg. She was then transported to Erie County Medical Center with injuries that were determined to be not life-threatening.

The gun was not registered to Ciccarelli and was allegedly stolen from an unspecified location in Niagara Falls, according to a news release from the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Ciccarelli was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Ciccarelli was arraigned Friday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court. He remains in custody on $1,500 bail or $5,000 bond and is due back in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Pyramid Management Group, operators of the Walden Galleria, issued in statement in regard to the accidental shooting.

"The safety of our guests, tenants, and employees is our highest priority at Walden Galleria. We are working collaboratively with the Cheektowaga Police Department regarding an unfortunate accidental discharge incident that took place inside one of our dining venues (Thursday) evening. The two guest involved, a male and female companion, have since been detained by Cheektowaga Police Department and there is no danger to the public. The center will remain open and operate under normal business hours during this investigation," the statement read.