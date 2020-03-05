CODY, Brendan T.

CODY - Brendan T. Unexpectedly, March 2, 2020, age 17. Beloved son of Thomas P. and Kathleen E. (nee Deighan) Cody; loving brother of Ryan and Jake Cody; cherished grandson of Joyce "Poppy" Persico, Daniel (Maureen) Deighan and Patricia and the late John F. Cody, Jr.; he will be sadly missed by many cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. The family will be present Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 11 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., Buffalo, NY 14201. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brendan's memory to the Brendan Cody Memorial Fund c/o City Honors Foundation, 186 East North St., Buffalo, NY 14204. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com