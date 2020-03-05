CHAPMAN, Scott

CHAPMAN - Scott Son of Lynne and Henry Chapman passed away at home under the care of his family on February 24, 2020 after battling a heart ailment for the last five months. Scott was born on July 1st, 1965. Scott loved horseback riding and participated in many sports and enjoyed bowling in his later years. He loved the arts and his years he volunteered at Art Park were his favorite times. His life was filled with good times entertaining his dear friends Dawn Stenzel, Lisa and Ray Gulliano, Janette Huber and Holly Bertola. In addition to his parents Henry and Lynne Chapman, he was the beloved brother of Brian Chapman, Dr. Henry Chapman and sister-in-law Amanda Chapman. He was the much-loved nephew of Martha Level, Theodore Level and Rodger Ransom. Scott fought so hard to continue living and always met life's challenges. It is impossible to imagine life with our Scott.