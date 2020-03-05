Buffalo's latest downtown tenant: new culinary school

Buffalo's long-time culinary high school has been so popular with students that the school district decided a few years ago to open a second one.

That dream came to full realization Thursday when the new home for the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management was unveiled downtown.

The new school – which first opened in temporary space inside an old South Buffalo elementary school in 2015 – has moved into its fully-renovated home in the former C.W. Miller Livery Stable, the historic six-story building at 75 W. Huron St.

And for Principal Katie Schuta, the new school is more than she could have ever imagined.

"Today is an emotional day because, as an educator, you want the best for your kids," Schuta said. "Today, we can truly say we do have the best for our kids."

The building is right around the corner from its sister school, the Emerson School of Hospitality on West Chippewa Street. Together, they create what the district refers to as a "hospitality campus" for the roughly 900 students enrolled in the two facilities.

Like Emerson, the new school will offer culinary arts, but it also will have its own educational twist, offering programs in both hotel and sports and events management.

The school opened its doors for a peek inside on Thursday, although the unveiling was bittersweet.

The school district is leasing the building from McGuire Development Co. and Buffalo Development Co., whose owner Mark Croce was killed in a helicopter crash in January.

Croce's imprints are all over the project.

There are state-of-the-art commercial kitchens, modern classrooms, science labs, a gymnasium, a library and a fitness room. There's also a student-run school store – think Sabres Store, but for the Buffalo Public Schools – and a restaurant that will open to the public in the spring.

"It was all worth the wait," said senior Antonio Quinones. "I feel so lucky to be a part of it all."