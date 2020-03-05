Ex-Sabres star Ryan Miller moves up rankings among U.S.-born goalies

Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller is tied for second in NHL history among U.S.-born goalies after playing in his 777th game Wednesday night.

Miller got the win as the Anaheim Mighty Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche, 4-3, in overtime at the Pepsi Center.

Miller is tied with another former Sabres netminder, Tom Barrasso, in games played and moved past Barrasso in starts by a U.S.-born goalie with No. 756.

With the win, Miller moved into 15th place in NHL history with 386 wins. He had been tied with Mike Vernon.

Miller is 386-281-85 with a 2.61 goals against average. He had 284 wins in 11 seasons with the Sabres.