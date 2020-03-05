Ravens player who chugged beer at Bills game signs Bud Light deal

A Baltimore Ravens player who chugged a beer in the New Era Field stands has signed an endorsement deal with Bud Light, according to Fox Business.

Marcus Peters made a game-sealing pass breakup against the Bills in December and then headed to the stands behind the end zone. He celebrated with some Ravens fans with a "beer shower." He poured a can of beer onto himself through his face mask.

He was fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct. At the time, Budweiser responded by making a donation of $14,037 to Peters' favorite charity.

Peters joins New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Eric Fisher as brand ambassadors. They are the first players to sign deals since the NFL changed its rules last May to allow active players to appear in beer ads.

Bud Light and parent Anheuser-Busch InBev are longtime NFL sponsors.